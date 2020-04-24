Comstock Signs Leading Podcast Platform to 10K SF in Reston Station

Podcast company Megaphone has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, the first office tower developed by Comstock at Reston Station.

The rent was not disclosed.

“This is a multimodal mass transit-oriented development with high quality construction and design,” Tim Steffan, Comstock’s executive vice president, asset management, leasing and development, told Commercial Observer. “Megaphone has technically currently occupied the space—COVID situation notwithstanding—but there is an expansion portion to the space which will have full occupancy in August.”

The Reston Station neighborhood is already home to more than a million square feet of office space and 1,000 luxury residential units. The property is easily accessible directly off the Dulles toll road and is next to the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station.

In January, Comstock’s CEO Chris Clemente told CO that the area “represents the transformation of Reston’s original low-density, auto-dependent business area into a new pedestrian friendly, urban landscape of trophy-Class and Class-A office towers, world class hotels, mid-rise and high-rise residential offerings, and a growing list of high-quality dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.”

According to Steffan, Megaphone’s addition compliments an already impressive lineup of national and global tech players that now call Reston Station home, including Google, which serves as the anchor tenant with 165,000 square feet of space in the building.

Other notable tenants include Rolls-Royce North America, which has 18,000 square feet, and Solar Winds with 16,349 square feet.

Comstock also announced late last year that Neustar will serve as anchor tenant for 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, the second office tower at Reston Station, taking 100,000 square feet when it relocates from Sterling later this year.