Intelligence Platform Atheneum Relocating Blocks Away to West 37th Street

By March 23, 2020 3:39 pm
reprints
240 West 37th Street
240 West 37th Street. Photo: CoStar Group

German intelligence platform Atheneum Partners will relocate its U.S. headquarters blocks away within the Garment District to 240 West 37th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Convene Lays Off Nearly 150 Employees 

Atheneum signed a 10-year lease for 12,500 square feet on the entire eighth floor of the 10-story building between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, a source with knowledge of the deal said. Asking rent was $56 per square foot.

The Berlin-based Atheneum has 10 offices around the world — including outposts in London, Shanghai and Seoul — and currently has its U.S. headquarters at Savitt Partners530 Seventh Avenue between West 38th and West 39th Street. It plans to move to its new digs in April, the source said.

LSL AdvisorsDaniel Lolai, Joel Kubie and Eric Siegel represented Atheneum in the deal while Joseph Mangiacotti of CBRE handled it for the landlord, Sioni Group. Lolai and a spokeswoman for CBRE declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 145,000-square-foot 240 West 37th Street include freelance labor management platform Work Market, workwear manufacturer Market Share Brands and digital marketing agency Likeable Media.

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
convene at 1 WTC
Office
New York City

Convene Lays Off Nearly 150 Employees 

By Chava Gourarie
empty times square coronavirus
Leases  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

Great Blight Way: Coronavirus Devastates NYC Hotels and Retail, Times Square Empties

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
250 Park Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Absolut Maker Renews HQ at 250 Park

By Chava Gourarie