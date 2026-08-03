Mediation Firm JAMS to Relocate to 55K SF at Rudin’s 3 Times Square

Mediation firm JAMS — the name is an abbreviation of judicial arbitration and mediation services — is relocating its New York Resolution Center to the top two floors of Rudin’s 3 Times Square.

The global provider of alternative dispute resolution services plans to take up 55,335 square feet across the Midtown office tower’s 29th and 30th floors, Rudin announced Monday morning. The 11-year lease was first reported by the New York Post.

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JAMS’s relocation from its current offices at 620 Eighth Avenue, also known as The New York Times Building, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.

“JAMS has a long-standing presence in New York, and this relocation represents an important investment in our future here,” Kimberly Taylor, CEO and president of JAMS, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Ken Rapp, Brendan Herlihy and Ron Wade negotiated the lease on behalf of JAMS, while Rudin was represented in-house by Kevin Daly alongside Cushman & Wakefield’s Ron LoRusso, Lou D’Avanzo, John Cefaly, Michael Burgio, Dan Organ and Paige Engeldrum.

The landlord and its brokerage team declined to share the asking rent, but asking rent for Class A office space in Midtown averaged $88.50 per square foot in the second quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

The 925,000-square-foot office building between West 42nd and West 43rd streets recently underwent a capital improvement program, in which Rudin and its joint venture partner Thomson Reuters unveiled a new lobby and a 16th-floor amenity space.

“JAMS’s major commitment to 3 Times Square underscores the market’s continued appetite for top-quality, well-located properties with premier amenity programs,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO of Rudin, said in a statement.

Other notable office tenants at the 30-story tower include advertising firm Spectrum Reach, law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and beverage company Remy Cointreau. Touro University leases a 243,000-square-foot campus inside the tower as well, and global jewelry brand Pandora inked a 4,107-square-foot retail lease on its ground floor in April.

A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.