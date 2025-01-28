Advertising sales firm Spectrum Reach is making a big move to Times Square.

Spectrum, a division of Charter Communications, has signed an 11-year lease for 55,848 square feet on the entire 26th and 27th floors of Rudin’s 3 Times Square, according to the landlord.

The deal will be a relocation of Spectrum’s headquarters, currently about eight blocks north at 1633 Broadway. Spectrum will move into its new office in the 30-story tower in the fall, Rudin said.

“We are pleased to welcome Spectrum Reach to 3 Times Square’s impressive roster of companies and institutions, who have been attracted to the tower’s upgrades, expanded amenity program and prime Midtown location,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO of Rudin, said in a statement.

Rudin declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Times Square averaged $74.04 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Robert Stillman, Cara Chayet and Liz Lash brokered the deal for the tenant. Rudin was represented in-house by Thomas Keating and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Michael Burgio and Daniel Organ.

C&W and Spectrum declined to comment, while a spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spectrum will be joining several other tenants at the 925,000-square-foot office building between West 42nd and West 43rd streets, including French beverage company Remy Cointreau, accounting firm Anchin and news outlet Thomson Reuters.

Touro University opened its new, roughly 310,000-square-foot consolidated campus at 3 Times Square in April, according to Rudin.

