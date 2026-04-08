Jewelry retailer Pandora is setting up a new store in Manhattan’s Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The global brand signed a lease for 4,107 square feet at Rudin’s 3 Times Square, adding to its roughly 20 locations throughout New York City, according to the landlord. Pandora’s deal for its new store, which will be near its U.S. office headquarters at GFP Real Estate’s 1540 Broadway, has a lease term of 10 years and six months.

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Rudin did not disclose the asking rent for the retail space on Seventh Avenue between West 42nd and West 43rd streets, but the median asking rent for the retail corridors on Broadway and Seventh Avenue from 42nd to 47th streets was $1,850 per square foot in second half of 2026, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“[Pandora is] joining an elite group of beloved, globally recognized brands that have created locations at the Crossroads of the World,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO of Rudin, said in a statement. “This commitment from Pandora, which recently established its North American headquarters in Times Square, is a true testament to their long-term dedication to Times Square.”

Darrell Rubens of Newmark negotiated on behalf of Rudin while Pandora was represented by Davie Berke of CBRE.

CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Pandora’s commitment to Times Square really reflects what we’re seeing across the market right now,” Rubens said in a statement. “The best brands still want to be in the most iconic, high-visibility locations where they can connect with a global audience.”

Sabri Latrech, Pandora’s vice president in charge of North American real estate, said that the new location follows on the success of a Pandora pop-up shop in Times Square.

Office tenants in the 30-story building include advertising sales firm Spectrum Reach, which signed a lease for 55,848 square feet in January, law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, which took 27,667 square feet in February 2024, and Touro University, which leases over 309,000 square feet across nine floors.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.