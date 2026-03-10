Steve Cohen’s Point72 Takes 60K SF at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is expanding its office presence in Hudson Yards.

The global alternative investment firm has signed a lease for 59,746 square feet across the entire 31st floor and part of the 21st floor of Tishman Speyer’s 66-story office tower at 66 Hudson Boulevard known as The Spiral, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The length of the lease was not provided, but the asking rent was $130 per square foot, sources told Commercial Observer. The deal was completed in December but never reported.

Neil Goldmacher, Brian Goldman and Michael Horn of Newmark represented Point72 in the transaction, while Samantha Augarten and Sam Brodsky worked in-house for Tishman Speyer. Both firms declined to comment.

The deal represents an expansion within Hudson Yards for Point72, which also has a large presence at the nearby 55 Hudson Yards. In announcing its move a decade ago to the then under-construction neighborhood, Point72 said it would lease over 175,000 square feet across six floors in the boutique office tower being developed by Related Companies, Mitsui Fudosan America and Oxford Properties Group.

At that time in 2016, Point72 had 11 floors in two buildings a mile apart, at 510 and 330 Madison Avenue.

The Spiral is a 2.85 million-square-foot tower designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by Tishman Speyer. The building opened in 2023 diagonally across Bella Abzug Park and West 34th Street from 55 Hudson Yards.

With the 7 subway line terminating at that park in Hudson Yards, Point72’s new lease at The Spiral also gives Cohen a quick way to get to CitiField for his beloved baseball team, the New York Mets.

Cohen became the majority 95 percent owner of the Mets in 2020. In December, the New York State Gaming Commission gave him the green light to build a Hard Rock International casino, hotel, convention center and entertainment facility on 78 acres adjacent to CitiField that includes 25 acres of parkland.

Cohen founded SAC Capital Advisors in 1992 and converted his investment operations to the Point72 Asset Management family office in 2014. The firm became a registered adviser and took in outside capital in 2018.