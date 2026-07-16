NYC Council Approves Monitor Point and Six Other Housing Developments

The New York City Council on Thursday approved rezoning plans poised to generate up to 3,250 homes across the five boroughs.

City lawmakers voted in favor of the Gotham Organization’s Monitor Point rezoning application in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Proto Property Services’ development at 2950 West 24th Street in Coney Island, Brooklyn; and Friedland Properties and the Chapman Group’s Dewitt Clinton Park North project in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen.

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Monitor Point will have 1,324 total units, of which 662 will be affordable housing after City Council committees negotiated for 50 percent affordability rather than 40 percent. The project will also provide a new location for the Greenpoint Monitor Museum and an acre of green space.

As recently as April 2025, however, the Gotham Organization had planned to provide 25 percent affordable housing at the site.

“I feel very strongly that when we’re proposing developments on public land, those projects have to be primarily for the public good,” Brooklyn Councilmember Lincoln Restler said in a press conference before the vote. “We were able to get the developer to commit to building out over 50,000 square feet of open space, and the developer committing $300,000 per year to maintain Bushwick Inlet Park.”

Under a ​​99-year ground lease with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which had a wash facility at the location, Gotham Organization will build the housing across two separate towers at 40 Quay Street.

Restler said that his time negotiating with the developers goes back to the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who contacted him about being the public face of the public-private partnership sometime between winning his first election to the seat and being sworn in.

The Gotham Organization did not immediately provide a statement.

Meanwhile, Proto is seeking to build an 18-story mixed-use building with 408 units on West 24th Street in Coney Island, all of which will be specialized housing. Dewitt Clinton Park North comprises two buildings at 801 11th Avenue and 629 West 54th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, and will be 617 units.

Four smaller projects were also approved on Thursday, including 1166 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, which will have 144 of all-affordable housing units; 198-208 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island with 118 units; 1160 Pugsley Avenue in the Bronx’s Unionport neighborhood spanning 104 units; and 75-41 164th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens, which will be 80 units.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.