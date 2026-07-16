The New Stakeholder in Data Center Development

A new stakeholder has entered the data center development process. It does not appear on a cap table. It does not sign a lease. But it is now shaping outcomes as much as capital, land and power.

The anti-data center movement is no longer a fringe reaction. It is organized, informed and increasingly effective.

Consider Missouri, where organized opposition groups are relatively few, but claim more combined members than any other state in the country — more than triple the next closest. Small in number, enormous in reach. That is not a grassroots reaction. That is an organized constituency operating with real discipline.

Or consider Utah, where Kevin O’Leary’s Stratos data center project was originally planned to span an area roughly twice the size of Manhattan. After weeks of resident protests and a formal letter from the state Senate president, the company cut its footprint by three quarters and its own leadership admitted the rollout had been mishandled from the start. That is not a story about one developer’s mistake. It is a story about what a coordinated stakeholder can now do to a fully financed project, regardless of its economics.

Across the country, projects are being delayed, restructured or canceled not because demand is weak, but because opposition is strong. Local groups are coordinating across states, sharing playbooks, and learning how to influence zoning boards, utility commissions and elections. More than 100 local communities have already enacted their own moratoriums, and they did so independently of one another, without any centralized campaign coordinating the effort.What began as isolated project-level opposition has evolved into a broader network of communities comparing experiences, strategies and outcomes.

This is not a temporary phase. It is a structural shift in how infrastructure gets approved.

For years, data center development followed a familiar pattern. Secure land, line up power, move through permitting, and execute. Community engagement was part of the process but rarely the defining factor.

That model no longer holds.

Today, a project can meet every technical requirement and still fail if it does not meet a new threshold of public acceptance. Opposition groups are not just reacting. They are anticipating. They are organizing before filings are made, not after.

They understand the system.

They show up at planning meetings. They file public records requests. They challenge permits. They mobilize voters. In some cases, they reshape local elections around a single project.

That level of coordination changes the equation. It also changes the timeline.

Developers are no longer operating in a linear approval process. They are operating in an environment where projects can be slowed or stopped at multiple points by actors outside the traditional development stack. Ignoring that reality is no longer an option.

The instinct in the industry has been to treat this movement as an obstacle — something to manage, mitigate or outlast. That approach misunderstands what is happening.

This is not opposition that fades with better messaging. It is a stakeholder class that has learned how to exert influence. And, like any stakeholder, it responds to structure.

I wrote recently about how secrecy has become a liability in this industry, how nondisclosure agreements and redacted filings create the very opposition they are meant to avoid. That argument was about what triggers organizing. This one is about what happens after the organizing is already in place, because even a fully transparent project now runs into a permanent, informed counterparty that did not exist a decade ago.

Projects that approach development as a closed process tend to trigger the strongest resistance. Projects that engage earlier and structure benefits in enforceable terms face a different dynamic — not always support, but a far more navigable one.

That distinction matters.

That’s because the movement is not monolithic. It is composed of local residents, advocacy groups and coalitions that are often aligned around specific concerns. Water. Power. Land use. Cost of living. Governance. Those concerns are predictable. What varies is how they are addressed.

The next phase of data center development will require treating this movement not as a barrier but as a signal. A signal that the operating environment has changed, and that project structure must change with it.

Developers who understand this will design differently. They will build transparency into early stages. They will define local benefits in measurable terms. They will align infrastructure costs with those who create them. They will treat community impact as a core input, not a late-stage adjustment. Developers who do not will face increasing friction.

This is not about conceding to opposition. It is about recognizing that the definition of a viable project has expanded. Technical feasibility is no longer enough. Financial feasibility is no longer enough. Political and social feasibility now sit alongside them as co-equal constraints.

That reality is not unique to data centers. Energy, transportation and large-scale development have already gone through similar transitions, and data centers are now entering that phase. The projects that move forward will be the ones that adapt to it first.

Here is the standard I would apply: Treat organized opposition the way you would treat a lender or a utility, as a party with real approval power over the deal, not as a communications problem to be managed after the fact.

Because the anti-data center movement is not going away. It is becoming part of the system. And the sooner the industry treats it that way, the sooner it can start building projects that are designed to move through it, not against it.

Suhail Y Tayeb is clinical assistant professor at New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate and director of the Center for the Sustainable Built Environment.