Sedano’s Buys Miami-Dade Retail Center Where It Operates a Supermarket

Sedano’s Supermarkets purchased one of the retail centers it anchors in Miami-Dade County, property records show.

The Florida grocery store chain paid $32 million for a 107,034-square-foot open-air property at 8601 Bird Road, by the intersection with Southwest 87th Avenue, near Tropical Park. Besides the Sedano store, tenants include Denny’s and Office Depot.

The buyer assumed the seller’s $6.7 million loan, increasing it by $33.4 million, bringing the total debt to $40.1 million, with Ocean Bank serving as a lender. Hecht Bird Road Property, an affiliate of Amdur Management, had owned the 8.7-acre asset since 2004.

The purchase represents the latest example of grocery store chains buying out their landlords.

Since 2023, Sedano’s competitor, Publix, has spent more than $400 million on purchasing the retail centers it anchors. In June, the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery store chain paid $24 million for a 71,191-square-foot property near Boynton Beach.

In 2024, Amazon-owned Whole Foods bought the retail condo, which houses its Downtown Miami store, for $21 million.

A representative for Sedano did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sellers could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.