Investments & Sales

Sedano’s Buys Miami-Dade Retail Center Where It Operates a Supermarket

By July 8, 2026 2:00 pm
reprints
Customers check out at the registers at a Sedano's supermarket.
Customers check out at the registers at a Sedano's supermarket. PHOTO: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sedano’s Supermarkets purchased one of the retail centers it anchors in Miami-Dade County, property records show. 

The Florida grocery store chain paid $32 million for a 107,034-square-foot open-air property at 8601 Bird Road, by the intersection with Southwest 87th Avenue, near Tropical Park. Besides the Sedano store, tenants include Denny’s and Office Depot

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The buyer assumed the seller’s $6.7 million loan, increasing it by $33.4 million, bringing the total debt to $40.1 million, with Ocean Bank serving as a lender. Hecht Bird Road Property, an affiliate of Amdur Management, had owned the 8.7-acre asset since 2004. 

The purchase represents the latest example of grocery store chains buying out their landlords. 

Since 2023, Sedano’s competitor, Publix, has spent more than $400 million on purchasing the retail centers it anchors. In June, the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery store chain paid $24 million for a 71,191-square-foot property near Boynton Beach. 

In 2024, Amazon-owned Whole Foods bought the retail condo, which houses its Downtown Miami store, for $21 million.

A representative for Sedano did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sellers could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

8503 Bird Road, Amdur Management, Hecht Bird Road Property, Sedano’s Supermarkets
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