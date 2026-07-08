Noah Walters is the co-founder of Tower, a custom-built AI platform for every stage of the due diligence process. He previously practiced at Dentons Canada, where he focused on tech regulatory compliance, private M&A, and venture financings as a founding member of the firm’s FinTech and AI industry teams. Noah is based in Canada. Recorded live at ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

(01:34) Due Diligence Bottleneck

(03:44) Execution Risk & Trust

(04:54) Tower’s Approach

(07:31) Beyond Document Review

(09:39) Change Management for AI Adoption

(15:11) Future of AI Deal Rooms

(18:02) Collaboration Superpower: Kendall Jenner & Dario Amodei

🏙️ Learn more:

–Visit Tower

–Noah Walters on LinkedIn

–ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:

-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn

-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn

-Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ CRE Events coming up:

–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16

–Data Centers Development & Infrastructure Forum: in NYC on 10/6

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