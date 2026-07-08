Finance

Podcast | AI for CRE Due Diligence, with Tower Co-founder Noah Walters

By July 8, 2026 1:57 pm
reprints
Commercial Observer Tangent

Noah Walters is the co-founder of Tower, a custom-built AI platform for every stage of the due diligence process. He previously practiced at Dentons Canada, where he focused on tech regulatory compliance, private M&A, and venture financings as a founding member of the firm’s FinTech and AI industry teams. Noah is based in Canada. Recorded live at ICSC+Proptech in Las Vegas.

(01:34) Due Diligence Bottleneck
(03:44) Execution Risk & Trust
(04:54) Tower’s Approach
(07:31) Beyond Document Review
(09:39) Change Management for AI Adoption
(15:11) Future of AI Deal Rooms
(18:02) Collaboration Superpower: Kendall Jenner & Dario Amodei

SEE ALSO: Arlington, Va., Hotel-to-Resi Project Sells for $35M

🏙️ Learn more:
Visit Tower
Noah Walters on LinkedIn

ICSC+Proptech

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn

🏙️ CRE Events coming up:

Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
Data Centers Development & Infrastructure Forum: in NYC on 10/6
South Florida Capital & Development Forum: in Miami on 10/15
All upcoming events

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.

A+I, artificial intelligence, due diligence, Podcasts, tangent, Tangent Podcast, ICSC, Tower
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