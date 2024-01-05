Whole Foods Buys Downtown Miami Store for $21M

Whole Foods has gone on a shopping trip of its own, buying its Downtown Miami store for $21 million, property records show.

The ground-floor commercial condo of the Met 3 rental tower at 299 SE Third Street, two blocks north of Brickell, spans 97,674 square feet. The sale includes the basement.

Amazon (AMZN)-owned Whole Foods began operating the 41,000-square-foot store in 2014, when the building opened. The grocer currently operates five locations in the Miami area, with another under construction at Crescent Heights’ Nema development in Edgewater.

Washington-based Edens had purchased the Downtown Miami condo for $19.6 million in 2019, five years after the 32-story building was completed, according to records. The tower is one of four that are part of the Metropolitan Miami mixed-use development.

Representatives for Whole Foods and Edens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal marks the second time in about a month that a retailer has purchased its store in Miami. In December, Alo Yoga, the athleisure brand popular among young celebrities and influencers, bought its store in the Design District for $22 million.

