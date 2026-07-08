Leases   ·   Office Leases

Ralph Lauren Expands to 280K SF at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building

By July 8, 2026 2:39 pm
reprints
Designer Ralph Lauren and the Starrett-Lehigh Building.
Designer Ralph Lauren and the Starrett-Lehigh Building. PHOTOS: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy RXR

Iconic fashion brand Ralph Lauren has tacked on 22,000 square feet to its already giant office footprint in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ralph Lauren is expanding to 280,000 square feet at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, also known as 601 West 26th Street. The expanded footprint will give the luxury brand access to the second-floor mezzanine in addition to its existing offices on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors.

SEE ALSO: Ideal Marketplace Renews 15K-SF Grocery Store at Chelsea’s 317 Ninth Avenue

The tenant signed a 13-year deal, according to landlord RXR, which did not disclose the asking rent. The average office asking rent in Midtown South, however, was $86.38 per square foot in May, according to a report from CBRE.

Eric Deutsch of CBRE negotiated on behalf of Ralph Lauren, while Daniel Birney and Denise Rivera handled the deal in-house for RXR.

Deutsch did not respond to a request for comment, while RXR declined a request for additional comment.

Ralph Lauren seems to have been shifting its footprint in the interim between now and when it signed its last renewal agreement at Starrett-Lehigh, for what was at the time a 250,000-square-foot office in October 2023.

However, the amount of space it occupies in the building is much smaller than what it used to be.

In 2017, Ralph Lauren began consolidating its offices into the Starrett-Lehigh Building, leasing 450,000 square feet at its peak in 2018, CO reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

601 West 26th Street, Daniel Birney, Denise Rivera, Eric Deutsch, Starrett-Lehigh Building, CBRE, Ralph Lauren, RXR
317 Ninth Avenue.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Ideal Marketplace Renews 15K-SF Grocery Store at Chelsea’s 317 Ninth Avenue

By Emily Davis
Isa Realty Group's Louis Franco (top), Newmark's Ross Berkowitz and an Insta360 store in Shanghai, China.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Chinese Camera Company Insta360 to Open Store in Times Square

By Lois Weiss
Savanna's Nick Bienstock (top) and Christopher Schlank, and 799 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

SDC Capital Partners Inks 23K-SF Lease at Savanna’s 799 Broadway

By Amanda Schiavo