Publix Buys Second Retail Center Near Boynton Beach

Publix’s South Florida shopping spree continues.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery store chain paid $24 million for one of the shopping centers it anchors near Boynton Beach, Fla. — nearly doubling the property’s value in just two years, records show.

Called Aberdeen Square, the 71,191-square-foot, open-air retail center sits adjacent to the South Military Trail at 4966 Le Chalet Boulevard. Publix’s grocery store spans 46,031 square feet. Other tenants include China Hut, Natuurik Vegan, Androcles Veterinary Center and Edward Jones.

The Boston-based seller, Longpoint Partners, purchased the 7.9-acre asset for $12.4 million in 2022, according to property records. The mall was built in 1990. The Business Journals first reported the deal.

Since 2023, Publix has spent more than $400 million buying out its landlords.

Just in May, it bought another, open-air retail center near Boynton Beach for $78 million. Besides Publix, which operates a 56,633-square-foot store, the tenants of the 21-acre property include LA Fitness, Duffy’s Sports Grill and MD Now Urgent Care.

Some of Publix’s biggest deals include the $83 million acquisition of the 137,780-square-foot Polo Club Shops in Boca Raton and the $72 million purchase of 207,470-square-foot Hammocks Town Center in Kendall. Both transactions closed last year.

Representatives for Publix and Longpoint Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.