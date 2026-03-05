Manhattan Community Board 4 Moves Offices to 630 Ninth Avenue

Manhattan Community Board 4 is relocating its offices within Midtown with an 1,878-square-foot lease.

The citizen committee that advises government officials on land use and other regulatory decisions is moving from 424 West 33rd Street to the second floor GFP Real Estate’s 630 Ninth Avenue, also known as the Film Center Building, according to the landlord.

The asking rent in the 13-story building and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown in February was $85.11 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) arranged the deal for the community board, which covers Chelsea, the Garment District, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Yards and the Meatpacking District. Board 4 is one of 59 community boards in New York City.

Sean Wilson of CBRE brokered the deal for DCAS, while Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in the transaction.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

630 Ninth Avenue spans 275,000 square feet and stretches the length of Ninth Avenue from West 44th to West 45th streets. It features three restaurants — Nizza, Marseille and Five Napkin Burger — on the ground floor.

Another recent deal in the building included hairstylist, makeup artist and educator Angie Elizalde signing a lease for 955 square feet on the 12th floor for a salon called HighLoNYC, according to GFP. Tim Intravia of Conrad Real Estate representing the tenant.

Intravia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Artist collective The Forest of Arden and Squid Pro Quo also signed a three-year lease for 900 square feet for a joint office on the eighth floor, according to GFP.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.