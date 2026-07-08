The Feil Organization has hired Samantha Perlman as its new associate director of commercial leasing.

Perlman, who most recently served as a senior associate at Cushman & Wakefield, will help lead leasing efforts for Feil’s New York City office portfolio, which spans approximately 7.2 million square feet across about 42 properties, according to the management and development firm.

“The Feil Organization has built an exceptional portfolio backed by long-term ownership, a hands-on approach and an unwavering commitment to its tenants,” Perlman said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team and build on the firm’s success while helping deliver the personalized service and dedicated tenant relationships that have defined the Feil Organization for generations.”

During her time at C&W, Perlman had a hand in leasing at 18 Manhattan properties totaling 5 million square feet while managing transactions through lease execution, preparing proposals, and negotiating lease terms, according to Feil.

Prior to her role at C&W, Perlman graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and held intern roles at Jafri Capital, Tamarack Real Estate Services and Turnberry, according to her LinkedIn profile.

It’s unclear when Perlman will start in her new position at Feil.

“Samantha brings a thoughtful, tenant-focused approach, and her background makes her well positioned to continue the strong leasing momentum in our New York City office portfolio,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “As we continue investing in our properties and strengthening relationships with our tenants, Samantha’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team and our continued growth.”

Perlman’s hire comes after some big leasing news at Feil’s Manhattan office buildings recently.

In May, engineering firm HDR signed a deal for 74,500 square feet at the firm’s 7 Penn Plaza, while poverty-relief nonprofit Robin Hood took 53,000 square feet at Feil’s 841 Broadway in April.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.