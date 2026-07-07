Security Company Brivo’s Eeva Aims to Enhance Property Safeguards

From backyard intruders to dumpster management, Brivo, a cloud-native artificial intelligence-driven security company, is looking to make commercial and multifamily properties more secure with AI-enchanced video agents.

In March, the Bethesda, Md.-based company introduced Eeva, a real-time AI video agent that keeps an eye on issues ranging from retail crime, workplace safety, illegal dumping and other operational headaches. The tool lets teams create custom alerts from standard security cameras without a coding background. Property owners, too, can deploy AI to watch all their cameras all the time for events of interest — such as illegal dumping — and send text or email notifications to managers when an event occurs.

Brivo’s platform integrates access control, video surveillance and incident reporting into a unified system, and the company claims that the system is flexible and can adapt to different property needs and regional issues. Its features can be particularly useful for multifamily properties, providing facial recognition for secure access.

“What we’ve done is unified the platform, so that it’s one security suite,” said Lee Miller, vice president of multifamily at Brivo. “We can see somebody coming, that they use their mobile phone, for instance, and we also see the video footage — everything in terms of security coming into one platform.

“So imagine a multifamily site — parking lots are always a problem with people breaking into cars. We monitor those cameras, and we can talk down to the person and say, ‘Hey! We’re calling the police.’ Or, more directly, if it’s something that needs to be addressed immediately, we can call the police directly as soon as we see the incident unfolding.”

Brivo’s multifamily security suite includes portfolio management to centralize control across all properties in a portfolio, plus AI-powered protection with remote video monitoring and Eeva-leveraged AI to detect violations and trespassers. Meanwhile, the Brivo Genius Mobile Agent allows managers to handle lockdowns, issue security credentials, and write compliance reports via voice commands.

In addition, the platform can automate the workflow of property management systems, providing native integrations with industry-leading property management systems companies such as Yardi, RealPage, RentManager and Entrata to automate resident credentials and move-in/move-out workflows.

Its smart building intelligence can control access from the street to individual unit doors with a single credential such as a smartphone, physical, a PIN code or opt-in face-matching. Also on the platform is what Brivo calls its future-ready architecture: an open platform that works with existing security cameras and access control infrastructure, integrating with third-party technologies to be compatible with future technology innovations.

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.