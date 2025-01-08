Vanderbilt Home Collections Signs 14K SF Lease at 20 West 33rd Street

Home and houseware company Vanderbilt Home Collections has taken over 14,000 square feet at 20 West 33rd Street in Manhattan.

Unnamed brokers from LSL Advisors represented Vanderbilt in the deal, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the lease. Lincoln Property’s Jeffrey Rosenblatt and Christina De Jesus represented landlord JLA Home.

LSL Advisors and Lincoln Property did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not readily available. However, the overall average asking rent in Midtown South is $81.35 per square foot, according to Colliers’ fourth-quarter Manhattan office report.

It’s unclear if it’s a relocation or a second office for Vanderbilt Home, which lists its current New York City digs at 261 Fifth Avenue.

JLA acquired several office condos at 20 West 33rd Street from 60 Guilders and The Carlyle Group between 2020 and 2022 for $25 million. Guilders and Carlyle purchased 20 West 33rd Street, along with 18 West 33rd Street, for $111 million in 2015 with the goal of converting the buildings into a 21-unit office condo campus, according to The Real Deal.

Founded in 2012, Vanderbilt Home sells products designed for the home through partner affiliates including HomeGoods, Macy’s, Black & Decker and others.

“Our staff, committed to excellence and gearing toward the highest level of customer satisfaction, envisioned fine, innovative, long-lasting, easy-to-use houseware products at affordable prices,” Vanderbilt says on its LinkedIn page. “Our collections are distributed to a diverse customer base that includes department stores, home shopping networks, warehouse clubs, drugstore chains, supermarket chains, home furnishing stores, bookstore chains, mid-tier and mass retailers.”

Other tenants of 20 West 33rd Street include restaurant Turntable Jazz Chicken and painting services provider JB Painters.

