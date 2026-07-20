Finance   ·   Acquisition

M&T Bank Lends $26M on NJ Apartments Buy

By July 20, 2026 11:55 am
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Meridian Capital Group's David Cohen and Hopes Crossing in Toms River, N.J.
Meridian Capital Group's David Cohen and Hopes Crossing in Toms River, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group

Goldcrest Properties has sealed $25.5 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a New Jersey multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

M&T Bank provided the interest-only loan for Goldcrest’s purchase of the 125-unit Hope’s Crossing property in Toms River, N.J. The purchase price was not disclosed.

SEE ALSO: Brookfield, CPP Investments to Acquire LXP Industrial Trust for $5.2B

Meridian Capital Group’s David Cohen negotiated the debt for the deal, which closed in 43 days.

“The strength and experience of the sponsorship, combined with a lender that understood the asset and moved with real urgency, allowed us to structure the right financing and bring the deal to a seamless close in a tight timeframe,” Cohen said in a statement. 

Located at 1 Vans Way, the 1994-built Hope’s Crossing comprises garden-style apartments ranging from one to four-bedroom units. The Jersey Shore-area property is 14 miles west of Normandy Beach.

M&T Bank and Goldcrest Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

David Cohen, Goldcrest Properties, M&T Bank, Meridian Capital Group
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