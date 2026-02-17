East West Bank Signs 38K-SF Lease at 345 Park Avenue

East West Bank is moving its Madison Avenue offices to a new location within Midtown East.

The California-based financial institution signed a 38,000-square-foot lease at Rudin’s 345 Park Avenue, relocating its operations in an expansion from 485 and 535 Madison Avenue, the New York Post reported.

Rudin did not immediately disclose the names of brokers on the deal, the length of the lease or the asking rent in the building, but the average office asking rent in Midtown for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

A subsidiary of East West Bancorp, the bank specializes in providing personal banking services, small business loans, home mortgages and international banking services, according to its website.

It’s unclear whether this is the first new lease at 345 Park Avenue since the July 2025 shooting at the office building, in which a gunman killed Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust CEO Wesley LePatner, Rudin associate Julia Hyman, NYPD officer Didarul Islam and security officer Aland Etienne.

The incident forced office landlords to reassess security measures in buildings across the city and prompted action in September 2025 from the New York City Council, which passed legislation improving fair pay benefits and requiring additional safety training for front-desk security guards.

