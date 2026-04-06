French Chef Inks 22K-SF Lease to Open Bar des Prés at 345 Park Avenue

Famed French chef Cyril Lignac will debut his acclaimed Franco-East Asian restaurant Bar des Prés and two other new culinary concepts in New York City next year.

Lignac’s Cyril Lignac Group and hospitality group D.ream International have signed a 22,000-square-foot lease at Rudin’s 345 Park Avenue for the three restaurants, the landlord announced Monday. The New York Post first reported this deal.

The three new concepts at the Midtown East building include the new Bar des Prés location, a French brasserie and an artisanal French bakery and cafe, according to Rudin. All three spots will open in 2027.

Lignac is a Michelin-honored, high-profile celebrity chef, with several Bar des Prés locations in Paris, London, Dubai and Saint Barts. The new location between Lexington and Park avenues will be the sixth for the Bar des Prés concept.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for premium retail space in Midtown was $2,569 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Steven Soutendijk from Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership in the lease. John DiGangi and Manu Wendum of Retail by MONA represented D.ream International.

“This transaction underscores the continued demand for experiential food and beverage concepts in premier office locations,” DiGangi told CO. “D.ream International’s commitment to 345 Park Avenue reflects both the strength of the Plaza District and the growing appetite for destination-driven dining within Class A office environments.”

C&W did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“When the opportunity to introduce one of France’s most celebrated and beloved culinary talents to New York City presented itself, we knew it would immediately become a signature element of 345 Park Avenue,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO of Rudin, said in a statement.

“Chef Cyril Lignac and D.ream’s Bar des Prés will both reflect and enhance the Plaza District’s unparalleled excellence and allure,” Rudin added. “We look forward to welcoming these exceptional new offerings to 345 Park and the surrounding community.”

Opened in 1969, 345 Park Avenue is a 44-story, 1.9 million-square-foot Plaza District office tower that takes up a full block between East 51st and East 52nd streets. Other corporate tenants within the building include financial institution East West Bank, private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, and the corporate office of the National Football League.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.