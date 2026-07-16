AI Firm Isara Laboratories Inks 6K-SF Lease at 515 West 20th Street

Isara Laboratories, an artificial intelligence startup platform, has taken 6,009 square feet at the boutique office building at 515 West 20th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which builds software so AI agents can communicate and solve problems for the finance and biotech industries, signed the lease June 20, according to broker Current Real Estate Advisors.

The landlord is Justin Amirian’s Eagle Point Properties, which bought the Chelsea property from A&R Kalimian Realty for $23.3 million in 2022, property records show. The seven-story mixed-use building along the High Line is famously home to members-only club Soho House.

Michael Segerman from Current Real Estate Advisors represented both the tenant and the landlord in the deal.

“There’s been an AI boom among office tenants,” Segerman told Commercial Observer. “They’re not necessarily signing very, very long-term leases, but they are gravitating toward this West Chelsea pocket. They want something that is downtown and hip, but not priced like the SoHo market.”

Sergerman did not share the specific asking rent, but he said office rents at 515 West 20th Street are in the high $30s per square foot. The length of the lease is for two years.

Isara had set up a temporary office shop at 43 West 29th Street, which is still listed on its website. The company is in the process of moving into its new office space. A spokesperson for Isara did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment.

The firm’s “home base” for its engineering team is in London, while its commercial and customer teams are in New York, and its engineering and research hub is in Romania.

Built in 1935 and renovated in 1985, 515 West 20th Street is a nearly 84,000-square-foot office property. Other tenants in the building include the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, which signed a 3,258-square-foot office lease at the property on May 1, according to Current Real Estate Advisors.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.