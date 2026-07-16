The Center for Justice Innovation, a nonprofit organization focused on community safety and racial justice, is taking more space at its Midtown offices.

The nonprofit has signed a deal to expand to 34,300 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue and extend its current lease at the property, the landlord announced Thursday. The 20-year lease spans a portion of the 18th floor and the entire 19th floor of the 26-story Midtown office building.

The Center for Justice Innovation has been a tenant at the property since 1999 and has expanded within the building over the years, most recently occupying 33,000 square feet on parts of the 10th, 18th and 23rd floors. This new lease gives the company an extra 1,300 square feet and consolidates the organization’s footprint in the building over two floors.

“Center for Justice Innovation has been part of the 520 Eighth Avenue community for more than 25 years, and we’re proud to continue supporting the organization through this next phase of growth,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “This transaction further reinforces 520 Eighth Avenue’s position as one of Manhattan’s premier hubs for mission driven organizations.”

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office properties in the Penn District was $70.09 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to research from Newmark.

Open Impact Real Estate’s Stephen Powers and Jake Cinti represented the tenant in the deal.

“As the role of the workplace continues to evolve, nonprofits are increasingly approaching real estate as a strategic tool to deepen impact and support long-term sustainability,” Cinti said in a statement. “By consolidating the Center for Justice Innovation’s operations into a modernized and highly efficient headquarters, this transaction not only positions the organization for continued growth and long-term savings, but creates a workplace environment that reflects its standing as a leading community justice organization.”

520 Eighth Avenue spans the full length of Eighth Avenue between West 36th and West 37th streets, three blocks north of Madison Square Garden. Built in 1926, the 26-story office tower has tenants that include animal welfare organization ASPCA, social services provider SelfHelp and construction union the Mason Tenders Union.

The Center for Justice Innovation’s new deal structure at the property also gives the nonprofit the opportunity to convert the lease into a leasehold condominium, meaning it would be able to purchase its space through a long-term ground lease and benefit from tax exemptions available to qualifying nonprofits, according to GFP.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing presence at 520 Eighth Avenue in a space that better reflects the way our organization works today and where we are headed in the future,” Matthew Savago, chief financial officer of the Center for Justice Innovation, said in a statement. “The new office will allow us to bring teams together more effectively, support future growth and continue advancing our mission in a modern, collaborative environment that better supports the way our teams collaborate and deliver services across New York City.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.