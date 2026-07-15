A pack of Brooklyn veterinarians are taking themselves for a short walk.

Pure Paws Veterinary Care is relocating its Brooklyn practice to a larger, nearby location in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

The veterinary office signed a 5,000-square-foot lease at 1 Putnam Avenue, near the intersection of Cambridge Place and Fulton Street. The asking rent for the 10-year lease, signed July 1, was $75 per square foot. Traded first reported the deal.

The mixed-use building’s landlord is Abe Betesh. Gabriel and Solomon Betesh of commercial brokerage Momentum Realty Group negotiated the deal on the landlord’s behalf.

“We are excited to welcome Pure Paws Veterinary to a new and expanded site to service Clinton Hill,” the brokers said in a joint statement. “We believe in the continued growth of the neighborhood and are proud to play a role in strengthening and enhancing its retail landscape by bringing high-quality businesses to the community.”

Pure Paws Veterinary Care currently operates three New York City locations, at 506 West 42nd Street in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, at 350 Hudson Street in Hudson Square and at 944 Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill, according to its website. It is unclear when the practice will relocate from its current Clinton Hill address, which is less than a block from its future location..

Babson Real Estate Advisors‘ Richard Bradbury represented the practice in the lease negotiations. Bradbury told Commercial Observer in a statement that Babson was pleased to represent the Pure Paws.

“It will give them the opportunity to better serve their loyal and growing customer base for years to come,” Babson said.

A representative for Pure Paws did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.