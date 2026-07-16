Greystar, perhaps the largest multifamily landlord in the U.S., has unloaded another property, this time in Northern Virginia.

Investment firm GID put down $215.8 million to acquire the 423-unit luxury apartment tower in Arlington, Va., and changed its name to Windsor Courthouse. The deal for the 20-story development at 2055 15th Street North is equal to more than $510,000 per unit.

The Business Journals reported the transaction, citing data from CoStar. Berkadia arranged the transaction on behalf of Greystar. Neither Boston-based GID nor Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar responded to requests for comment for this article.

Located next to the Court House Metro station, Windsor Courthouse was completed in 2023, and it is the tallest residential building in Arlington’s Court House neighborhood. It features 18,500 square feet of ground-floor retail leased to tenants such as French café Maman, YogaSix and Playa Bowls. Japanese restaurant Saki is set to open in another spot at Windsor Courthouse soon.

Berkadia’s Brian Crivella, Yalda Ghamarian, Bill Gribbin and Jack Canepa handled the deal for Greystar.

The acquisition expands GID’s portfolio in Northern Virginia, managed by its Windsor Communities subsidiary, which runs Halstead Tower by Windsor in Alexandria, Io Piazza by Windsor in Arlington and the Ridgewood by Windsor in Fairfax.

Greystar also maintains a presence in the submarket after completing a 231-unit high-rise across the street last year.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.