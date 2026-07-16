Storefront, a new e-commerce platform and live shopping marketplace for brands and independent sellers, has signed a 4,700-square-foot lease at Mactaggart Family & Partners’ office building at 555 West 25th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The length of the lease is for two years and the asking rent was in the high $30s per square foot, according to Michael Segerman from Current Real Estate Advisors, who represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal. Storefront will launch this fall.

“They’re growing very, very fast, and they’re probably going to be expanding within the building at some point as well,” Segerman told CO.

Representing both the landlord and tenant also provided his firm the opportunity for greater transparency and equality for everyone involved, Segerman said.

“It creates a fair deal for both sides,” he said. “ There are no hidden facts, we just cut to the chase, and it makes it much easier to get deals done.”

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a new location or a relocation for Storefront, but it will join another new tenant at the Chelsea building.

Susan Rodriguez Architects, an architecture and design firm founded in 2017, recently extended its lease agreement at 555 West 25th Street. The firm will maintain its 4,151-square-foot presence in the building, Segerman said.

Cushman & Wakefield brokered that deal on behalf of the tenant. The names of the brokers were not immediately available. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.