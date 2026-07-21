GFP Real Estate has signed three new deals at its Midtown office tower at 515 Madison Avenue, totaling nearly 9,000 square feet of space, the landlord announced Tuesday.

In the largest deal, investment management firm T7 Capital signed a five-year, 3,956-square-foot lease on the building’s 29th floor. It’s unclear whether the deal represents a relocation or a new location for T7, which has a current office address listed at 1040 Avenue of the Americas on its website.

Michael Beyda and Joel Kubie from Benchmark Group New York represented the tenant. The brokers did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Innovation Training Specialist, a health care-related training provider, also inked a 10-year lease for 3,046 square feet on the fifth floor of 515 Madison, GFP announced. Max Vizgalin from OfficeNYC.com, who represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Finally, Widowski Law Group signed a five-year extension and relocation within the building. The firm will move from the fifth floor to the 27th floor, where it will occupy 1,881 square feet. GFP worked directly with the law firm on this deal.

Martin McGrath and Kephra Stone from GFP represented the landlord in all three deals.

“These transactions demonstrate the continued appeal of 515 Madison to a wide range of businesses seeking high-quality office space in one of Manhattan’s premier business districts,” Stone said in a statement. “We’re seeing demand from both new tenants entering the building and existing tenants choosing to renew and expand their long-term relationship with us. Combined with our recent refinancing of the property and strong leasing velocity, these leases reinforce the building’s position as one of Midtown’s most sought-after boutique office destinations.”

The asking rent for each deal was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in the Plaza District was $95.71 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

Built in 1932 and known as the DuMont Building, 515 Madison is a 42-story office property with tenants such as alternative asset manager Whitebox and therapy provider Manhattan Psychiatry Group.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.