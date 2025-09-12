Fintech Firm AngelList Inks 13K-SF Lease at 257 Park Avenue South

AngelList, a fintech company that provides venture firms with the infrastructure necessary to launch, has signed a 12,900-square-foot lease at 257 Park Avenue South, building owner The Feil Organization announced.

The firm will take over the entire 18th floor of the office tower, also known as the Gramercy Park Building. The length of the lease is seven years and the asking rent was $85 per square foot.

AngelList was represented in this deal by Newmark’s Jonathan Franzel. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher.

Additionally, Options Group, a global executive search and consulting firm specializing in technology and financial services, has also taken office space at 257 Park Avenue South. The company has inked a deal for the building’s entire seventh floor, totaling 12,600 square feet, Feil announced.

The length of this lease is 13 years and the asking rent was $75 per square foot. Wiener and Fisher also represented Feil in this deal, while CBRE’s Sam Seiler and Patrick Moroney represented Options Group. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Welcoming AngelList and Options Group to 257 Park Avenue South reinforces the leasing momentum of Park Avenue South as a premier neighborhood for high-growth companies,” Wiener said in a statement. “Their commitments enhance the asset’s dynamic tenant roster and reflect the unmatched quality of office space we are proud to offer.”

Together these two leases total 25,500 square feet of office space.

257 Park Avenue South is a 238,000-square-foot building built in 1913 at the corner of Park Avenue South and East 21st Street, a block west of Gramercy Park. Tenants include the nutrition services provider Nourish, furniture maker AIS and the firm Pei Architects.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.