Financial services firm Argentic Investment Management has signed a new 13,000-square-foot lease at 257 Park Avenue South, which is also known as the Gramercy Park Building, landlord the Feil Organization announced Monday.

Argentic will occupy the entire 20th floor of the 20-story Art Deco office building in Midtown South. This deal brings the building to 97 percent leased, according to Feil.

The exact length of Argentic’s lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, though the landlord did describe the deal as “long-term.” The average asking rent for office space in the Gramercy Park area was $87.40 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

Argentic’s current New York City address is listed on its website as Savanna’s 31 West 27th Street, half a mile northwest of its future offices. It is unclear when the firm will move to its new location. Argentic’s website also lists offices in Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, West Palm Beach, Fla., and Santa Monica, Calif.

“We are excited to relocate to a full floor of 257 Park Avenue South, which will accommodate Argentic’s exciting future growth plans,” Doug Tiesi, CEO of Argentic, said in a statement. “This will deepen our partnership with the Feil Organization, a top landlord in Manhattan that we know well through the real estate lending space.”

Argentic was represented in this lease by Neil Goldmacher, Eric Zemachson and Scott Gutnick of Newmark. The brokerage did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher.

“Welcoming Argentic to 257 Park Avenue South highlights the continued demand for high-quality, full-floor opportunities in Midtown South,” Wiener, the head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in the statement. “By listening to our tenants and finding spaces that fit their needs, we’re able to continue to drive strong leasing across the portfolio and keep our assets near full occupancy.”

Other tenants at 257 Park Avenue South include nutrition company Nourish, fintech firm AngelList and China-based PEI Architects.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.