Instacart Takes 26K SF at ESRT’s 111 West 33rd Street

Grocery delivery app Instacart is getting a bigger home in Midtown.

The San Francisco-based technology company has signed a 26,134-square-foot lease at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 111 West 33rd Street, the landlord announced Monday.

The seven-year lease was signed during the second quarter of 2026, according to ESRT, at an asking rent of $75 per square foot.

In 2023, Instacart signed a sublease at 50 West 23rd Street for 21,000 square feet, taking space previously occupied by software company Bizzabo, Commercial Observer reported at the time. It is unclear if Instacart will exit 50 West 23rd Street permanently, or if the new lease at 111 West 33rd Street is an expansion of its current New York City footprint.

Instacart did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Additionally, ESRT announced Monday that biopharmaceutical company Hansa Biopharma inked a 7,052-square-foot lease at 111 West 33rd Street, bringing the 26-story building to 100 percent leased. The firm also noted that its building at 1350 Broadway is 100 percent leased.

“100 percent leased at both 111 West 33rd Street and 1350 Broadway is a testament to the strength of these assets and the demand for well-located, modernized and amenitized office space in New York City,” Ryan Kass, executive vice president, co-head of real estate and chief revenue officer at ESRT, said in a statement.

Instacart was represented by Josh Pernice, Timothy Kazul and Conor Famulener from CBRE, while Hansa Biopharma was represented by Matthew Leon and Jake Leon from Newmark.

Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle from ESRT, along with Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Cole Gendels and Zachary Weil from Newmark, represented the property owner in both deals.

The brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Built in 1954, 111 West 33rd Street is home to tenants such as consulting firm Clearview Healthcare Partners and data firm the Penta Group. The property a block left of the Empire State Building is also ESRT’s corporate headquarters.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.