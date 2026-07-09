Leases   ·   Office Leases

Heart to Heart Homecare Takes 13K SF for Office in South Bronx

By July 9, 2026 3:44 pm
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Nick Zweig and 369 148th Street.
Nick Zweig and 369 148th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Locations Commercial Real Estate; Propertyshark

Heart to Heart Homecare, a home health and personal care provider, is bringing its services to the South Bronx.

The home care services agency, which provides nonmedical assistance to seniors and individuals with disabilities, has signed a 10-year, 12,500-square-foot lease for a new office at 369 148th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: Nvidia Signs Downtown D.C. Office Lease as Trophy Buildings Outperform

Asking rent for the space was $38 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal. Nick Zweig from Locations Commercial Real Estate was the sole broker on the deal. 

Zweig and Heart to Heart Homecare did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment. 

Heart to Heart Homecare provides services in all five boroughs, and offers health care and social services to people who are elderly, disabled and injured. The company also has an office in East Orange, N.J.

The four-story South Bronx property, which is owned by Marc Fishman of Edith Court LLC, was built in 1931 and spans 55,500 square feet, according to Loopnet.com

The Bronx Legal Services, Nexus Medical Training Center and the Bronx Peer Advocacy Center are also tenants at 369 148th Street. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

369 148th Street, Marc Fishman, Nick Zweig, Heart to Heart Homecare, Locations Commercial Real Estate
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