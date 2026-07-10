Investments & Sales

In Likely a Culver City Record, Black Equities Buys Multifamily Asset for $106M

The deal, which includes retail, comes out to $704,000 per unit

By July 10, 2026 3:10 pm
reprints
Stanley Black (top) and Bob Faith (bottom), pictured with an aerial view of Culver City.
Stanley Black (top) and Bob Faith (bottom), pictured with an aerial view of Culver City. PHOTOS: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for American Friends of Magen David Adom; Courtesy Greystar; Getty Images
Culver City, CA - February 12: An aerial of the Kirk Douglas Theatre on in Culver City.
Culver City, CA – February 12: An aerial of the Kirk Douglas Theatre on in Culver City. photo: Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times

Stanley Black’s Beverly Hills-based investment firm is closing on a nine-figure mixed-use acquisition in another small city a few miles away.

Black Equities has paid $106 million for a 115-unit property in what is said to be perhaps the largest multifamily deal in the history of Culver City, Calif., which is one of Los Angeles County’s priciest rental markets. 

SEE ALSO: Douglaston Realty Offloads 7 Cornelia Street in West Village for $25M

Greystar sold the decade-old property called Access Culver City — which includes 31,000 square feet of fully leased ground-floor retail — at 8770 Washington Boulevard.

Approximately $81 million of the purchase price was allocated to the residential component and $25 million to the retail space, according to Sandy Albert, managing partner at investment and development firm CityPads. The deal is roughly equal to an incredible $704,000 per residential unit and $805 per square foot for the retail component.

The acquisition comes as Culver City has become one of Southern California’s hottest multifamily investment markets, fueled by media and technology employers and pro-development housing policies. The city has more than 4,500 housing units in the pipeline and has emerged as one of the few municipalities in L.A. County attracting multifamily investment.

Newmark represented Greystar on the sale. Neither the buyer nor the seller immediately returned requests for comment.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

8770 Washington Boulevard, Access Culver City, Stanley Black, Black Equities, Greystar, Newmark
7 Cornelia Street.
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