Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Siemens Financial, First Horizon Lend $65M on Palm Beach Gardens Medical Complex

Sina Companies landed the construction debt for the Health Park at Avenir project.

By July 10, 2026 12:35 pm
reprints
A rendering of The Health Park at Avenir project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
A rendering of The Health Park at Avenir project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. RENDERING: Courtesy Aaztec Group

Siemens Financial and First Horizon have supplied $64.8 million of construction financing to develop a hospital and medical outpatient complex in Florida’s Palm Beach County, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sina Companies secured the loan for the planned Health Park at Avenir project in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., that is fully leased to Jupiter Medical Center. The Real Deal reported news of the loan on Thursday but did not identify the lender. 

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Aztec Group negotiated the debt with a team led by Ezra Katz and Sean Harrington.

Located at 12001 Northlake Boulevard, Health Park at Avenir will comprise a two-story neighborhood hospital and three-story medical outpatient building spanning 101,517 square feet. The project, which will be built within the 4,752-acre Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens master-planned community, includes an approved future phase for the development of 24,000 square feet of additional medical outpatient space, according to Sina. 

“We are excited to welcome Jupiter Medical Center to Avenir and further expand access to high-quality health care in Palm Beach Gardens,” Malcolm Sina, executive chairman of Sina Companies, said in a statement.

Siemens Financial and First Horizon did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Ezra Katz, Malcolm Sina, Sean Harrington, First Horizon Bank, Siemens Financial
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