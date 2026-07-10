Douglaston Realty Offloads 7 Cornelia Street in West Village for $25M

A business partner involved with the owner of the SoJo Spa Club in New Jersey signed mortgage documents tied to the sale of a West Village building, according to property records.

While it’s unclear if Eun Rae Jo is involved in the $25 million purchase of 7 Cornelia Street, the involvement of Hyun Jun An, an investor and partner working alongside Jo, on the financing side raises the question of whether the famed spa owner has acquired yet another Manhattan property.

The buyer in the deed transfer filed to property records on Thursday afternoon was masked behind a shell corporation lacking any indication of the beneficial owner.

An was the authorized signatory on the $17.6 million mortgage documents from Woori America bank, according to property records.

Douglaston Realty Management was the seller, alongside other entities that had a stake in the 2013 acquisition of the property for $24.6 million.

Douglaston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither Jo nor An could be reached for comment. Both have been working together on deals recently, including the acquisition of 893 Broadway in the Flatiron District for $31 million in early June and 16 East 18th Street from Revere Capital for $16.3 million the week prior.

7 Cornelia Street sits just south of West Fourth Street, about a block and a half west of Washington Square Park. The five-story prewar building has 47 apartments and two retail slots on the ground floor, according to StreetEasy. Worker-owned cocktail bar Donna occupies one of the two ground-floor spaces.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.