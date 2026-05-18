BD Hotels Sells Chambers Hotel to Canadian Investment Firm for $66.2M

Richard Born’s BD Hotels has sold the shuttered Chambers Hotel Central Park South, according to property records made public Monday.

Toronto-based investment firm Hennick & Company bought the 16-story property at 13-15 West 56th Street in Midtown for $66.2 million, records show. BD Hotels bought the property in 1998 for an unknown amount, according to deed filings.

Previously operated under the now-defunct brand Sonder By Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel closed within the last year and the fate of the building is unclear under its new ownership.

Hennick & Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while BD Hotels could not be reached for comment.

BD Hotels, which has operated New York City hotels such as The Bowery, The Mercer and Hotel Chelsea, has been shifting its portfolio down to South Florida after securing a $75 million construction loan to build a 201-room hotel at 1055 North Railroad Avenue in West Palm Beach in October 2024.

In 2021, BD Hotels sold the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen for $175 million to Yellowstone Portfolio Trust, which wasn’t the shiniest moment in BD Hotels’ history. At the time, it was the priciest transaction hotel since COVID-19 hit, but BD Hotels had defaulted on a $42.5 million loan from HSBC, which led to the sale of the site at 440 West 57th Street.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.