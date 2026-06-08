An Ohio-based senior living provider has purchased a Marriott hotel in Midtown.

An entity tied to Omni Lifestyle Living acquired 21 West 37th Street — home to the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites New York Manhattan hotel — for $39.9 million from Jeffrey Lam’s Lam Generation, which originally bought the property in 2007 for an unknown amount, according to property records made public Monday.

Omni, which used the limited liability corporation Big Apple W 37th, appears to specialize in converting hotels into assisted senior living facilities across Ohio, Michigan and New York. The company has 10 existing assets under management and eight in the planning phase, according to its website.

Two of those new facilities will be in Clarence, N.Y., but nothing is listed on Omni’s website that mentions a Manhattan location in the works.

The three-star, 92-room hotel still appears to be in operation and accepting bookings.

Lam, founder and CEO of Lam Generation, signed the deed for the seller, while it’s unclear who signed for the buyer. It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Omni did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Lam Generation could not be reached for comment.

In February 2025, Manga Hotels bought a 160-room hotel at 54 Watts Street in Tribeca, known as SoHo 54 Hotel, from Lam Generation for $56 million.

In 2020, Lam Generation purchased 55-59 Chrystie Street from CTW Realty out of bankruptcy for $28.6 million, the same building used as the address for the LLC tied to its ownership of 21 West 37th Street.

The senior living operator, which has 3,030 units under its care, secured $37.3 million in loans from Wells Fargo for the acquisition, according to mortgage filings with the New York City Department of Finance.

Omni has been in existence for about 40 years and has developed and managed over $4 billion in real estate, and lists up to $100 million in private equity assets under management.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.