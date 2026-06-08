Eytan Benyamin’s Artimus Construction has sold a 313-key hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood for $203 million.

Meliá Hotels International, an LGBTQ-friendly hospitality firm, bought the 21-story hotel at 132-142 West 27th Street, called Innside by Meliá New York NoMad, according to a deed filing in property records made public Friday. The buyer appears to have operated out of the hotel for some time.

The four-star hotel is a portfolio brand of Meliá Hotels International, which operates luxury adult-only resorts across the globe.

Artemis developed and completed the hotel project in 2016 with designs by Peter Poon Architects. The property was a vacant lot when Artimus acquired it for $35 million in 2013, according to property records.

Spokespeople for Meliá Hotels International and Artemis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One attraction to the hotel between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue includes the Wilson, a restaurant that offers American cuisine and seafood.

Artimus has been quietly active in the New York City market in the past few years, securing $210 million in construction financing for a 490-unit, mixed-use apartment building at 1440 Amsterdam Avenue in West Harlem from Valley National Bank in June 2024.

Just a few months prior, Artimus and its partners secured a $90 million loan from J.P. Morgan Chase to build a 188-unit building at 164 Fourth Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn, The Real Deal reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.