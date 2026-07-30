For Data Centers, the Case for a Local Balance Sheet

Every data center project generates an enormous amount of information: engineering reports, environmental filings, utility dockets, tax incentive applications, economic impact studies and public statements. What it rarely generates is a single place where all of that information comes together.

A recent dispute in Fayette County, Ga, illustrates why that matters. Questions over water use, utility billing and public communication produced multiple explanations from different parties, each accurate within its own context but difficult for residents, regulators and policymakers to reconcile.

The episode was less about assigning blame than about exposing a broader problem: Data center projects are evaluated through documents that were never designed to fit together.

That is becoming a challenge because the people evaluating these projects are not all asking the same questions or working from the same information. Developers, investors, utilities, regulators and communities often see only the portion of a project that falls within their own responsibility.

Over the last several months, I have written about jobs, electricity costs, water and transparency. Those were never separate issues. They are different symptoms of the same underlying problem. The information needed to evaluate a project exists, but it is fragmented across agencies, reports and stages of development.

The industry does not need standardized development. Different workloads require different infrastructure. A hyperscale artificial intelligence training campus, an enterprise co-location facility, an edge location serving latency-sensitive applications, and a disaster recovery site solve different problems and therefore require different designs. Those differences are shaped by local power systems, water availability, fiber connectivity and community priorities.

Trying to standardize projects would make little sense.

What the industry needs is a common language for disclosure.

Think about the nutrition label on packaged food. A carton of milk, a frozen dinner and a protein bar are entirely different products. Yet each presents calories, sugar, sodium and protein in the same format.

The label does not tell consumers what to buy. It gives them a common language for comparison.

Data center development needs the same principle.

I call this framework a “local balance sheet.” Every data center project should present a clear, project-level accounting of what flows into and out of the host community over time.

On one side would be the benefits: tax revenue, construction employment, permanent jobs, local procurement and infrastructure improvements. On the other would be the costs and obligations: tax incentives, public infrastructure investment, water demand, grid upgrades, potential ratepayer impacts and municipal service requirements.

Timing matters as much as magnitude. A project may generate substantial tax revenue over 20 years while requiring significant infrastructure investment during its first three. It may create thousands of construction jobs while supporting far fewer permanent positions once operations begin.

None of those outcomes automatically makes a project good or bad. But, without presenting them through a common framework, meaningful comparison becomes almost impossible.

A local balance sheet would not determine whether a project should be approved, nor should it. Its purpose is to give developers, investors, regulators and communities a shared basis for evaluating projects before debates harden into competing narratives.

The timing of disclosure matters as much as its content. By the time many projects reach environmental permitting, major decisions involving land, power, water and infrastructure have already been made. A local balance sheet is most valuable when a project becomes sufficiently defined to evaluate, not after each agency has been left to review only the narrow portion within its own jurisdiction.

The goal is not to make every project identical. The goal is to ensure that every project explains itself through a common set of disclosures. How much power will it require? Where will its water come from? Who pays for supporting infrastructure? What public incentives are involved? What long-term benefits are expected?

Standardization does not require uniformity. It requires agreement on what information matters.

The harder question is how a disclosure standard emerges in an industry that is so fragmented among developers, hyperscalers, utilities, investors, engineers and local governments.

The answer is that many standards begin as market expectations rather than regulatory mandates. Developers that disclose more clearly make it easier for investors to evaluate risk, regulators to understand impacts and communities to compare projects. Over time, those expectations can become common practice because the market rewards projects that are easier to understand, finance and permit.

Transparency becomes a competitive advantage when opacity becomes a liability.

Every major infrastructure industry eventually develops a common language for explaining itself to investors, regulators and capital markets. Data centers have reached that point.

The question is no longer whether data centers create economic value. Many clearly do. The question is whether that value, together with the costs required to create it, can be explained through a framework that everyone understands.

The next competitive advantage in data center development may not be another megawatt of capacity or another acre of land. It may be the ability to explain a project’s local balance sheet before someone else defines it for you.

Suhail Y Tayeb is clinical assistant professor at New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate and director of the Center for the Sustainable Built Environment.