Brookfield Properties Rebrands as BGRE

Brookfield Properties is now BGRE.

The rebrand, announced Sunday, reflects the real estate arm’s growth as a global operator and developer. The overhaul is in title only, however, and carries no changes for business operations or personnel, according to the announcement.

“The rebrand to BGRE enables the platform to define its market-facing approach and continue to build its reputation as a premier, global real estate operating platform,” the announcement said.

BGRE’s parent company, Brookfield Corporation, traces its roots to 1899 in São Paulo, Brazil, where it began as the São Paulo Tramway, Light and Power Company. The company evolved and rebranded over the decades through a series of incorporations and mergers that brought operations to Canada, and, in 1996, to the U.S.

Today, BGRE is the developer and operator of more than 330 million square feet of office, logistics, hospitality, retail and residential space around the world, including the Manhattan West commercial complex.

The BGRE rebrand follows on the heels of two major moves by the Brookfield Corporation. In June, Brookfield offloaded the Australia-founded global construction company Multiplex for $650 million to Japan’s Obayashi. Just a few weeks later, in early July, it was reported that Brookfield was in talks to replace Hines in the $3.5 billion Hudson Square Properties joint venture with Trinity Church Wall Street and Norges Bank Investment Management.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.