AI Sales Firm Clay Signs 163K-SF Lease at SL Green’s 11 Madison Avenue

An artificial intelligence-driven sales platform is relocating to SL Green Realty’s 11 Madison Avenue.

Clay, a firm native to Brooklyn, signed a 10-year, 163,095-square-foot lease on the 14th and 16th floors of the 2.3 million-square-foot office tower. The company signed up for new offices after hitting $100 million in annual recurring revenue, according to the landlord.

While Clay was founded in Brooklyn, it is relocating from 111 West 19th Street.

Asking rent for the 30-story Midtown South building was $90 per square foot, the landlord said.

“New York has been Clay’s home since we first started, and 11 Madison is where we’re going to build the next chapter,” Clay CEO and co-founder Kareem Amin said in a statement. “The team is growing fast … and we needed a home that matches that ambition. I can’t wait to see what we create here.”

Newmark’s Aaron Ellison, Derek Feinman and Adam Spector handled negotiations for Clay in the transaction while a separate Newmark team of Brian Waterman, Brent Ozarowski and Erik Harris represented the landlord.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other major tenants in the building on Madison Avenue between East 24th and East 25th streets include health technology company Tempus AI, which occupies 39,565 square feet, and social media platform Pinterest, which signed an 83,000-square-foot lease in June 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.