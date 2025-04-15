The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies (IAC), a nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is moving its headquarters across the street in Midtown South.

IAC, an umbrella association made up of more than 160 member not-for-profit organizations, has signed a 15-year lease for 8,300 square feet on the entire 12th floor of the Feil Organization’s 145 West 30th Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $48 per square foot.

It will be a very short move for IAC, which currently has its headquarters across the street at 150 West 30th Street, according to its website.

“Moving our headquarters to 145 West 30th Street represents a pivotal moment in IAC’s history, reflecting our continued growth and commitment to building a better future for all,” IAC CEO Wini Schiff said in a statement. “We thank the Feil Organization for orchestrating a smooth and seamless transition.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Adam Ardise and Dan Thompson brokered the deal for the tenant, while Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Timothy Parlante and Henry Korzec. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Feil recently completed renovations at its building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue, including adding new windows and an upgraded and expanded lobby, the landlord said.

“We are pleased to welcome the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies to 145 West 30th Street,” Wiener said in a statement. “As we build out IAC’s new headquarters, we’re confident this space will further support their lasting impact and reach across New York City.”

IAC will join several other tenants at the 12-story building, including law firm Lazarus Karp Ehrlich McCourt, uniform company Spada Uniforms and Turner Trade School.

