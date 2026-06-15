Transit technology company Via Transportation has parked itself across two full floors of 2 Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease with landlord Hadson Realty, the real estate arm of fashion company Haddad Brands, spans 55,066 square feet across the Midtown South office tower’s 25th and 26th floors. Via Transportation, which provides software and operations for public transportation networks globally, was represented by Savills brokers Erik Schmall and Allyson Bowen.

The 28-story office tower between East 32nd and East 33rd streets has racked up 165,361 square feet of office deals in the 14 months since JLL took over leasing, the New York Post reported. Its broker team of Mitchell Konsker, Cynthia Wasserberger, Kristen Morgan and Michael Pallas represents the landlord, alongside Haddad Brands’ Franco Rauseo.

Asking rents across the five most recent leases signed at the property were not disclosed, but office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $86.38 per square foot in May, according to data from CBRE.

Haddad Brands, a children’s clothing manufacturer, acquired 2 Park Avenue in late 2024 for $360 million, and hosts its own 250,000-square-foot headquarters there.

“Our commitment to 2 Park Avenue goes beyond ownership,” Richard Haddad, principal at Haddad Brands, said in a statement.

Other full-floor deals completed at the building over the past three months include a 50,017-square-foot lease with Cadent, an AI-powered predictive advertising platform. Its ninth-floor lease was negotiated by Newmark’s Aaron Ellison and Adam Spector.

Virtual health care provider Charlie Health also took 28,424 square feet across the entire 21st floor, with the help of JLL’s Alex Chudnoff and Ian Lipman.

Just last week, the City University of New York (CUNY) signed on for 21,621 square feet at Haddad’s tower. The university plans to use the space as a business operations office, according to the landlord reps. Cushman & Wakefield’s Rob Lowe, Michael Norris, Jared Thal and Mark Weiss represented CUNY.

“We were collectively impressed with the Haddads’ curation of 2 Park Avenue, which made it the right choice for CUNY,” Weiss said in a statement to CO.

On the smaller end of deals, advisory firm Oxford Economics arrived at 10,233 square feet on the tower’s 12th floor. Savills’ Peter Cipriano represented the firm.

Spokespeople for the new tenants, as well as Savills and Newmark, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.