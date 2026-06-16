Leases   ·   Office Leases

Financial Adviser SFA Agency Grows to 14K SF at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza

By June 16, 2026 12:07 pm
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Rudin's Kevin Daly and One Battery Park Plaza.
Rudin's Kevin Daly and One Battery Park Plaza. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rudin; Spencer Grant/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Financial advisory firm SFA Agency has expanded its footprint and extended its lifespan at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SFA Agency, which is an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, signed a 10-year lease extension and expanded by 5,170 square feet at the property to occupy a total of 14,071 square feet across the building’s 25th floor, according to Rudin. 

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The deal represents a relocation within One Battery Park Plaza for the financial services company, which moved onto the building’s 33rd floor in 2023 and occupied an initial 8,901 square feet in a five-and-a-half year deal. SFA Agency will move to its larger space on the 25th floor in early 2027, Rudin said.

The asking rent for the new deal was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $63.28 per square foot in May, according to data from Colliers

Kevin Daly, vice president of office leasing at Rudin, represented the landlord in the deal. 

“SFA Agency’s long-term extension and expansion is a direct reflection of our commitment to superior customer service,” Daly said in a statement. “As evidenced by the leasing success this year and reaching virtual full occupancy at One Battery Park Plaza, there remains a strong and growing market appetite for well-located and high-quality office space in Lower Manhattan.”

Scott Vinett from Savills represented SFA Agency in the lease expansion.

“SFA Agency’s decision to expand and extend at One Battery Park Plaza reflects both the continued growth of its business and the strength of the building as a long-term workplace solution,” Vinett said in a statement.

Built in 1971, One Battery Park Plaza is a 35-story, 800,000-square-foot office tower overlooking Battery Park. Other tenants in the building include government agency the New York City Independent Budget Office, law firm Skarzynski Marick & Black and talent acquisition software provider Radancy.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

Kevin Daly, One Battery Park Plaza, Scott Vinett, Rudin, Savills, SFA Agency
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