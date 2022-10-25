SFA Agency Inks 9K-SF Lease in 1 Battery Park Plaza

Financial advisors SFA Agency, an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, has signed an 8,901-square-foot lease at 1 Battery Park Plaza in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

SFA plans to move to the 33rd floor of the 35-story building from just up the road at 50 Broad Street, according to landlords Rudin Management and Allianz Real Estate. It inked a five-and-a-half year deal and will relocate in the first quarter of 2023.

Rudin declined to disclose the asking rents.

“The strong demand we have witnessed at 1 Battery is a testament both to our successful repositioning as well as to the resiliency of the downtown office market,” Michael Rudin, executive vice president at Rudin, said in a statement.

Kevin Daly of Rudin handled the deal in-house for the landlords while SFA Agency was represented by Scott Vinett of JLL.

“SFA Agency continues to grow, and it seized the opportunity to relocate to a highly desirable downtown property with quality ownership such as Rudin that will enhance the workplace experience for their employees and clients,” said Vinett.

The 870,000-square-foot 1 Battery Park Plaza was built by Rudin in 1971 and has been owned in a joint venture partnership with Allianz since 2016.

Recent notable deals in the building include Nationwide Mutual Insurance’s lease for 38,107 square feet, while law firm Cullen and Dykman snagged 28,307 square feet for 16 years.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.