Rudin signed on a new government tenant and a tech firm renewal at One Battery Park Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

The New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO), a government oversight group, signed a 21-year lease for 18,765 square feet on part of the fourth floor of the building overlooking New York Harbor, according to Rudin. IBO will relocate from its 8,500-square-foot offices at 110 William Street, also in the Financial District, Rudin said.

Rudin declined to provide asking rents for the Battery Park Plaza building, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $58.40 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Moving to One Battery Park Plaza is central to my commitment to enhance the Independent Budget Office’s impact, by providing an excellent working environment, along with flexible spaces to host events, as we fulfill our mission to share information on the city budget and policies with New Yorkers,” IBO Director Louisa Chafee said in a statement.

Sean Wilson and Jonathan Cope of CBRE represented IBO in the deal, while Rudin’s Kevin Daly handled negotiations in-house on behalf of the landlord.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IBO has been considering a move since January 2025, after the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services filed a relocation request due to a lack of space for employees, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

“We are dedicated to creating exceptional workplaces where companies can thrive,” Daly said in a statement. “Whether joining us for the first time or choosing to extend our partnership, there is no greater compliment than earning trust and continued confidence.”

In a separate deal at One Battery Park Plaza, talent acquisition software provider Radancy signed a five-year renewal for its 15,622-square-foot offices on a portion of the building’s 27th floor. Radancy has occupied the space since 2021.

CBRE’s Gerry Miovski and Masha Dudelzak represented Radancy.

Other tenants in the 35-story building include law firms Skarzynski Marick & Black and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, which renewed leases in April 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.