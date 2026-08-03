Apparel retail brand Veronica Beard has expanded its office headquarters to approximately 60,000 square feet at the Winter Organization’s 26 West 17th Street in Midtown South, according to landlord broker CBRE.

The company, which has been in the building since about 2013, signed the new deal to renew its existing space at the building and also grow by 15,000 square feet. It will now occupy space on the second and third floors, as well as on the fifth through eighth floors of the office building two blocks west of Union Square.

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The asking rent and the length of the lease expansion were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $79.41 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

David Stockel and Taylor Walker from CBRE represented ownership in the deal.

“Veronica Beard’s decision to renew and expand its footprint at 26 West 17th Street demonstrates confidence in both the location and its future growth trajectory,” Stockel said in a statement. “The transaction highlights continued demand from established tenants for high-quality office environments that support collaboration, culture and business expansion.”

JLL’s TJ Hochanadel and Robert Martin handled things on behalf of Veronica Beard.

“Veronica Beard has grown its business at 26 West 17th Street since establishing its first office there,” Martin told Commercial Observer. “We aligned their real estate strategy with their business trajectory, and as they continued scaling, a more sustainable long-term solution became necessary.”

Veronica Beard is led by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. The brand has retail stores in New York at 41 Grand Street in SoHo and 988 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Built in 1907, 26 West 17th Street is a 12-story office building with tenants including wholesale marketplace Faire and energy equipment and solutions provider Scale Microgrids.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.