Two new retail tenants have taken almost 13,000 square feet at a new development in Downtown Brooklyn.

Japanese home goods and apparel brand Muji was the largest of the two, signing a 10-year, 10,000-square-foot lease at Alloy Development’s 100 Flatbush Avenue, part of the larger five-building, mixed-use Alloy Block complex, according to the landlord.

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Retail asking rents in the development are $225 per square foot for street-level space and $75 per square foot for space in the lower level, according to Alloy Development.

“Every new Muji store is an investment in the communities we serve,” Richard Rappaport, president of Muji USA, said in a statement. “Downtown Brooklyn’s continued growth, diversity and energy make it an ideal place for us to expand our presence and reach even more customers.”

Chris DeCrosta, Hank O’Donnell and Madeleine Naro of Goodspace NYC negotiated on behalf of the landlord in both deals, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Greenstone, Mike O’Neill, Taylor Reynolds and Lilly Craver represented Muji.

Muji will open in 2027.

C&W declined to comment on the transaction, while the GoodSpace NYC team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition, a cafe and bakery known as Winner by Michelin-star chef Daniel Eddy signed a 10-year, 2,726-square-foot lease for the concept’s second location at Alloy Block. The cafe will serve a mix of Parisian and Nicaraguan baked goods.

Winner did not use any brokers in the negotiations, according to Alloy, and it will open in the fall.

Meanwhile, sports card and collectible retailer CardVault by Tom Brady in March also opened a 973-square-foot store at 80 Flatbush Avenue, another component of Alloy Block. The Block complex also includes the all-electric tower 505 State Street and One Third Avenue.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.