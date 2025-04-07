Leases   ·   Office Leases

Two Law Firms Renew Leases at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza

By April 7, 2025 2:39 pm
Kevin Daly of Rudin and One Battery Park.
Kevin Daly of Rudin and One Battery Park. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rudin

Law firms Skarzynski Marick & Black and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani (GRSM) are staying put at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, Skarzynski Marick, which has headquarters in both New York City and Chicago and specializes in insurance law, signed a five-year renewal for its 28,307-square-foot office on the entire 32nd floor of the 35-story tower, according to the landlord.

Meanwhile, GRSM, which has offices in all 50 states, signed an 11-year renewal for 22,409 square feet on the 28th floor of the Financial District building, Rudin said.

Rudin declined to provide the asking rent in both deals, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $57.90 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025. It’s unclear when both tenants moved into the building.

“We are grateful to Skarzynski Marick and GRSM for choosing One Battery Park as their New York City home,” said Rudin’s Thomas Keating, who brokered both deals in-house for the landlord along with Kevin Daly. “There is no greater compliment than companies as prestigious as these law firms opting to extend their relationships with the Rudin team.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Andrew Peretz brokered the deal for Skarzynski Marick, while Chris Mongeluzo, Hal Stein and Adam Weinblatt, also from Newmark, represented GRSM.

Spokespeople for Newmark, Skarzynski Marick and GRSM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the building on the corner of State and Bridge streets include insurance firm Nationwide Mutual Insurance and law firms Romano Law and Sacks & Sacks.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

