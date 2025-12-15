Publix Buys Boca Raton Shopping Center for $83M

Publix strikes again, having purchased another South Florida retail center that it anchors.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer paid $83 million for the 137,780-square-foot Polo Club Shops in Boca Raton, Fla., property records show. The sale equates to about $600 a square foot. The seller, Jamestown, had purchased the retail center for $50.7 million in 2015.

The purchase extends Publix’s shopping spree, which started in 2023, to just under $430 million worth of real estate.

The 14-acre Polo Club Shops was built in 1988 at 5050 Champion Boulevard, adjacent to South Military Trail, near the intersection with Clint Moore Road. Publix is the anchor tenant, with a 48,387-square-foot store. Other tenants include AT&T, Chase Bank and UPS.

Since 2023, Publix has been buying up some of the properties it anchors. This year, it paid $25 million for a store near the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, $40 million for a retail center in North Miami, and $72 million for another property in Kendall.

The move is part of a trend of retailers buying some of the properties they lease to gain greater control. The trend has continued as interest rates have stayed elevated, which has pushed real estate investors, who typically rely on debt, to the sidelines.

Representatives for Jamestown and Publix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

