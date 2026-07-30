Balcony, a provider of property data systems for county governments, announced Thursday that the property value and number of parcels on the startup’s Keystone U.S. county digitalization platform have nearly doubled since the start of 2026.

Founded in 2021, the Hoboken, N.J.-based company announced that accelerating adoption of its Keystone platform has led to county partnerships representing more than $400 billion in total property value and more than 600,000 parcels supported, up from roughly $243 billion in property value and 318,000 parcels at the start of the year.

“This growth is signifying adoption across the country for governments looking to modernize their land record tools and systems,” said Mike McAteer, head of operations at Balcony. “We are providing these tools to give counties the ability to provide the best service possible for taxpayers and those who interact with property data. And this is just another sign that the interest is there, and counties are looking to modernize their land record management systems.”

Balcony’s growth can in large part be attributed to its method of interacting with county governments, said McAteer.

“We work directly with the counties to access their data,” he said. “We’re not scraping. We’re not trying to provide or to access it from third parties. We’re working directly with these counties so that they can operationalize the data they already have. One way is to eliminate silos across their internal teams.”

Balcony has a number of employees who have worked in the government property area. Their experience increases the startup’s insights for the county customers with whom they work, providing tools to consolidate and analyze data, and also to improve efficiency and service, said McAteer. This allows those counties to update and modernize the systems with which the public interact daily.

The need for counties to digitalize their property data has surprised even Balcony, he added, as the company has seen demand coming from large and small, urban and rural localities, in relation to land records. The company anticipates continued growth, with more than 3,000 counties potentially adopting its services.

“Every county office fields the same questions all day, from residents, from other departments, from title companies and lenders,” said Alexander McGee, chief business officer at Balcony. “Keystone indexes records around the way each office actually works, so those answers take seconds instead of hours. And, because it connects the systems counties already use, the clerk’s office holds authority over the data. Their records finally work for them and for everyone who relies on them.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.