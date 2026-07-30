JLL Reports High Revenue Growth in Q2 Despite Global Conflict

JLL reported strong second-quarter earnings Thursday morning with dramatic improvements in cash flow, revenue and net income.

Cash flow from operations reached $488.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, compared to $332.8 million in the same three-month period last year. Meanwhile, revenue grew to $6.9 billion, in contrast to $6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, according to the brokerage.

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Net income saw the highest year-over-year growth at $373.7 million, well above the $168 million recorded in the second quarter of last year. That’s despite shifting interest rates and global conflict.

“The broader environment globally will likely remain uneven, but the strength of our people, platform and client relationships gives us confidence,” JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich said during the earnings call. “We have built a very resilient business that can perform in evolving markets with our accelerated 2030 strategy execution underway. We intend to keep building on the momentum we have generated over the last several quarters.”

Net debt also decreased for JLL on a year-over-year basis to $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2026, down from $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025, attributable to higher earnings leading to more effective debt servicing.

The shifting interest rate environment could impact capital markets, but JLL doesn’t see small fluctuations causing a slowdown, and executives are not anticipating major changes in the remainder of the year.

JLL is also monitoring the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran, but doesn’t see any major changes in how business will play out in the back end of 2026, as long as the war and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz do not escalate further.

Regardless, the firm is seeing some “elongation” in the timeline of closing in capital markets in Europe since the start of the war.

Europe in general is seeing volatility in capital markets due to not only Iran, but also the immediacy of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries ramp up the scale of attacks against one another.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.